Today, our P-3 Orion MPA flew one last mission over northern #Noway. They were greeted by Milan, 8, when flying over Bugøynes, #Finnmark. After 54 years of service, Norway's fleet of P-3 Orion retires next Friday, and P-8 Poseidon takes over the mission. Photo by Ronny Ingilæ pic.twitter.com/zU7boKVm86