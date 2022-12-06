People's Choice Awards 2022: cuándo son, quienes son los nominados y dónde se pueden ver

Este martes 6 de diciembre se llevará a cabo la entrega de los premios People's Choice Awards 2022, los galardones a lo mejor de la cultura, el cine, la música y el espectáculo. La ceremonia tendrá lugar en el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California y se transmitirá en vivo a las 21 horas de Argentina.

Entre los nominados en las diferentes categorías se destacan Brad Pitt, Jennifer López, Dwayne Johnson,Viola Davis, Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, BTS y Bad Bunny. El único argentino que competirá por un premio será Lizardo Ponce en la categoría Influencer Latino del Año.

También habrán premiaciones especiales como la distinción "Premio Icon" que recibirá Ryan Reynolds por sus trabajos en cine y televisión. Por otra parte la cantante Lizzo será galardonada con la mención "The People's Champion" por sus contribuciones a la música y por ser defensora de la diversidad y la inclusión. Finalmente Shania Twain, recibirá el premio "Icono de la música" por sus trabajos en la industria musical.

Los nominados en cine People's Choice Awards

Poster de la película Tren Bala (Bullet train).

Película del año:

Bullet train, Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, Elvis, Jurasic World Dominion, Nope, The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, Top Gun. Maveric

Película de comedia:

Fire Island, Hustle, Hocus Pocus 2, Marry Me, Senior Year, The Adam Project, The Lost City, Ticket to Paradise.

Pelicula de acción:

Black Adam, Bullet Train, Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, Jurasic World Dominion, The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, Top Gun. Maveric, The Woman King.

Pelicula de drama.

Nope, Death on The Nile, Don't Worry Darling, Elvis, Halloween Ends, Luckiest Girl Alive, Scream, Where The Crawdads Sing.

Actor del año:

Brad Pitt (Bullet Train), Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder), Chris Pratt (Jurasic World Dominion), Daniel Kaluuya (Nope), Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Milles Teller (Top Gun: Maveric), Ryan Reynolds (The Adam Project), Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maveric).

Actriz del año:

Elizabeth Olsen (Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness),

Gal Gadot (Death on The Nile), Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project), Jennifer López (Marry Me), Joey King (Bullet Train), Keke Palmer (Nope), Queen Latifah (Hustle), Viola Davis (The Woman King).

Mejor actuación en película de drama:

Austin Butler (Elvis), Daniel Kaluuya (Nope), Florence Pugh (Don't Worry Darling), Gal Gadot (Death on The Nile), Harry Styles (Don't Worry Darling), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Ends), Keke Palmer (Nope), Mila Kunis (Luckiest Girl Alive).

Harry Styles nominado por Mejor Actuación en película de drama.

Mejor actuación en película de comedia:

Adam Sandler (Hustle), Channing Tatum (The Lost City), Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project), Jennifer López (Marry Me), Julia Roberts (Ticket To Paradise), Queen Latifah (Hustle), Ryan Reynolds (The Adam Project), Sandra Bullock (The Los City).

Mejor actuación en película de acción:

Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder), Chris Pratt (Jurasic World Dominion), Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Elizabeth Olsen (Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness), Zoe Kravitz (The Batman), Joey King (Bullet Train), Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maveric), Viola Davis (The Woman King

Nominados en series People's Choice Awards 2022

Mejor serie:

Abbott Elementary, Better Call Saul, Gray's Anatomy, House of The Dragaon, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Saturday Night Live, Stranger Things, This is Us.

Mejor drama:

Better Call Saul, Cobra Kai, Euphoria, Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order. Special Víctims Unit, Ozark, The Walking Dead, This is Us.

Mejor comedia:

Abbott Elementary, Black-ish, Only Murders in the Buliding, Never Have I Ever, Saturday Night Live, The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window, Young Rock, Young Sheldon.

Mejor reality show:

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Love & Hip Hop. Atlanta, The Kardashians, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Selling Sunset.

Kim Kardashian del reality The Kardashians.

Mejor actor de TV:

Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock), Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Ice-T (Law & Order. Special Víctims Unit), Jason Bateman (Orzak), Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight), Sterling K Brown (This Is Us),

Mejor actriz de TV:

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy), Kristen Bell (The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), Mandy Moore (This Is Us), Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order. Special Víctims Unit), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Selena Gómez (Only Murders in The Building).

Mejor actuación en serie de drama:

Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy), Mandy Moore (This Is Us), Jason Bateman (Orzak), Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order. Special Víctims Unit), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), Sterling K Brown (This Is Us), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Zendaya (Euphoria).

Mejor actuación en serie de comedia:

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Kristen Bell (The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Selena Gómez (Only MUrderse in The Building), Tracee Ellis Ros (Black-Ish).

Mejor serie para maratonear:

Bridgerton, Bel-Air, Dahmer -Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Inventing Ana, Severance, The Bear, The Boys, The Thing About Pam.

Mejor serie de ciencia ficción:

House of The Dragon, La Brea, Moon Knight, Obi-Wan Kenobi, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Stranger Things, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, The Umbrella Academy.

Nominados en Música: People's Choice Awards

Artista masculino del 2022:

Bad Bunny, Charlie Puth, Drake, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Luke Combs, The Weeknd.

Artista femenina del 2022:

Beyonce, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Ladi Gaga, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicky Minaj, Taylor Swift.

Grupo del 2022:

BTS, Seconds of Summer, Blackpink, Coldplay, Imagine Drangos, Måneskin, One Republick, Panic! At The Disco.

Coldplay nominado a Grupo del 2022

Canción del 2022:

About Damn Time (Lizzo), As it Was (Harry Styles), Break My Soul (Beyoncé), First Class (Jack Harlow), Hold My Hand (Lady Gaga), Me porto bonito (Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone), Super Freaky Girl (Nicky Minaj), Wait For U (Future Featuring Drake & Tems).

El álbum del 2022:

Dawn FM (The Weeknd), Growin' Up (Luke Combs), Harry's House (Harry Styles), Midnights (Taylor Swift), Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (Kendrick Lamar), Renaissance (Beyoncé), Special (Lizzo), Un verano sin ti (Bad Bunny).

Artista Latino:

Anitta, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Shakira, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, Sebastián Yatra.

Artista nuevo:

Chlöe, Dove Cameron, Gayle, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Muni Long, Saucy Santanta, Steve Lacy.

Video Musical:

Anti Hero (Taylor Swift), As it Was (Harry Styles), Left And Righ (Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook), Let Somebody Go (Colplay y Selena Gómez), Oh My God (Adele), Pink Venom (Blackpink), Provenza (Karol G), Yet to Come (BTS).

Otras nominaciones en los People's Choice Awards 2022

Celebridad social (redes sociales):

Bad Bunny, Charlie Puth, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Reese Witherspoon, Selena Gómez, Snoop Dogg.

Influencer latino del año:

Celeste Pellegrini, Emmanuel Senties, Flavia Laos, Hony Estrella, Ignacia Antonia, Javier Ramírez, Juan Pablo Dos Santos,

.

Deportes:

Game Changer, Chloe Kim, LeBron James. Megan Rapinoe, Nathan Chen, Rafael Nadal, Russel Wilson, Serena Williams y Steph Curry.

En donde ver los People's Choice Awards 2022

El argentino Lizardo Ponce nominado a Influencer Latino del Año.

Los premios People's Choice Awards 2022 se transmitirán en exclusiva solo por E! Entertainment.

Argentina: 9 p. m.

Perú: 7 p. m.

Ecuador: 7 p. m.

Colombia: 7 p. m.

México: 7 p. m.

Chile: 9 p. m.

Bolivia: 8 p. m.

Venezuela: 4 p. m.

Brasil: 9 p. m.

Estados Unidos (California): 9 p. m.

