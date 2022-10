"Lo peor está por venir", la dura proyección del FMI y qué se espera para Argentina

The IMF forecasts global growth to slow from 6.0% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023. This is the weakest growth since 2001, except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the pandemic. https://t.co/VBrRHOweKE #WEO pic.twitter.com/PjkCtAJWVD