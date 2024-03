Lo mejor del Mobile World Congress 2024: últimas tendencias y productos

This is the Energizer Hard Case P28K, a smartphone with the world's largest battery capacity.



This phone is T H I C C.



Details:

%u2705%uFE0F 28,000 mAh battery

%u2705%uFE0F Up to 1-week rated battery life (122 hours of talk time, 94 days standby)

%u2705%uFE0F 27.8 mm thick, weighs 570 grams %uD83D%uDE32... pic.twitter.com/iYHelgzIMu