Ómicron en Estados Unidos: 1.350.000 contagios en un día, se duplican las hospitalizaciones y Biden ordena cobertura a las aseguradoras

Your child is at a much higher risk%u202Ffor COVID today than early in the%u202Fpandemic, but a vaccine can help%u202Fprotect them.



Everyone 5 or older%u202Fis eligible%u202Ffor a COVID vaccine. Find vaccines for you and your child%u202Fat https://t.co/jDq2UIHFmT. #WeCanDoThis pic.twitter.com/ndkkIIXBfd