Detuvieron a Bill Gates y su ex empresa no dudó en aprovecharse del caso

During the development of Windows 8 (2012), in builds 8161-8176 from late 2011/early 2012, an oddly-detailed generic user account picture was present. It was a nod to the now infamous mugshot of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, taken in 1977 for a traffic violation. %uD83E%uDEE3 pic.twitter.com/KvPWzzMUpX