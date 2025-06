Se acerca la Tercera Guerra Mundial: China construyó el arma más temida por la humanidad y está lista para el combate

World's first Drone carrier is set for maiden flight in June. Jiutian SS-UAV is a Chinese HALE UAV that can carry 100 small drones or loitering munitions.



-Specifications:

Max altitude: 50,000 ft

Range: 7,000km

Payload Capacity: 6,000kg

Max takeoff weight: 16,000kg

Max...