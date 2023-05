Globant vuelve a comprar una empresa y agranda su mercado fuera de Argentina

I think you know him %uD83D%uDE0F. With @elonmusk at #ChooseFrance, the event organized by @EmmanuelMacron in Versailles with over 200 executives from around the world. With @migoya, we announced that @globant will acquire @Pentalog and hire 1000 Globers in %uD83C%uDDEB%uD83C%uDDF7 in the next 3 years pic.twitter.com/jzWaTzyLlJ