Post offices nationwide will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, with no regular mail delivery. Most bank branches, the stock market, Walmart and Costco are also shutting down for the holiday, and all of them reopen Friday, some on shortened schedules.

Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, so the U.S. Postal Service and the Federal Reserve both take the day off. Banks aren’t legally required to follow the Fed’s calendar, but most do because the payment systems they rely on go quiet.

Not everything stops. Customers can still buy stamps or put mail on hold through usps.com, and bank apps, online banking and ATMs keep working through the holiday.

Is the post office open on Thanksgiving, and are US banks closed?

The Postal Service announced the closure Nov. 17 and said regular delivery and retail counters return Friday. Self-service kiosks in some lobbies remain usable, many of them 24 hours a day, for buying postage and stamps or mailing packages.

UPS and FedEx are also off Thursday, with no regular pickup or delivery. On Friday, UPS returns to its usual schedule, while FedEx says some on-call and drop box pickups will happen earlier in certain areas.

Because the Federal Reserve lists Nov. 26 among its 2026 holidays, electronic transfers such as direct deposits and bill payments won’t process Thursday. A transaction started that day generally posts on the next business day, Friday.

On Wall Street, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq return Friday for a shortened session that ends at 1 p.m. ET.

The Postal Service announced the closure Nov. 17 and said regular delivery and retail counters return Friday. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Are Walmart and Costco open on Thanksgiving 2026?

Walmart has kept its U.S. stores closed on Thanksgiving every year since 2020. Locations run normal hours Wednesday, and the chain’s in-store Black Friday deals begin at 6 a.m. local time Friday.

Shoppers who want to buy on the holiday itself can go online: Walmart’s Black Friday event opened on Walmart.com on Monday and runs through Sunday.

For Costco, Thanksgiving is one of seven fixed closures on its U.S. calendar, along with New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Christmas. Members should check their local warehouse’s Friday hours before heading out.

Target, which made its Thanksgiving closure permanent in 2021, stays closed too. For last-minute ingredients, grocery chains such as Kroger and Whole Foods open with reduced hours, though most Kroger pharmacies close.