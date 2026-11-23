The air fryer can build up grease, oil and small bits of food after several uses. To clean it properly, Philips recommends using three items found in any home, along with soaking the removable parts when the dirt is heavily stuck on.

The method makes it possible to remove residue without resorting to abrasive products that could damage the coating.

How do you clean an air fryer with water and detergent?

Before starting, turn off the appliance, unplug it and wait about 30 minutes for it to cool down. Then you can remove the basket and the tray to wash them separately.

Philips’ official guide explains that these parts can be cleaned with hot water, liquid detergent and a soft sponge .

To do it correctly, follow these steps:

Remove the basket and tray from the air fryer once they are cool. Mix hot water with a few drops of dish soap. Dampen a soft sponge and clean the inside and outside surfaces of the parts. Rinse with water to remove any soap residue. Dry completely before putting the accessories back in place.

The recommendation is to avoid metal utensils and abrasive materials because they can damage the nonstick coating.

How do you remove stuck-on grease from an air fryer without scratching it?

When the grease has hardened or food is stuck to the bottom of the basket, scrubbing hard is not the best solution. In those cases, it is best to let the detergent work before trying to remove the grime.

The brand mentioned earlier recommends filling the tray with hot water and liquid detergent and letting it soak for 5 to 10 minutes. This helps loosen residue and makes it easier to remove with a sponge .

It also warns that it is important to use a cleaning product that can dissolve grease. If stubborn stains remain, it recommends using a suitable liquid degreaser, always following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Steel wool, metal sponges, knives or abrasive cleaners should not be used , since they can damage the nonstick coating and affect the air fryer’s lifespan.

How often should you clean the air fryer?

The recommendation is to wash the basket and tray after every use, especially when preparing foods with oil, meat or products that leave residue.

Breville’s manual also says cleaning should be done after each use and recommends using hot soapy water and a nonabrasive sponge.

In addition, it is a good idea to clean the inside of the appliance with a slightly damp cloth to remove any food residue, always with the unit unplugged and completely cool.