Medicare announced a new price cut for 13 prescription drugs used to treat conditions such as diabetes, cancer, HIV, and arthritis. The measure includes discounts of up to 84%, with the goal of lowering treatment costs and easing the burden on the federal health program.

The new prices will take effect in 2028 and could save Medicare $9.2 billion. The initiative will also benefit millions of enrollees who use these drugs by reducing their out-of-pocket costs.

Which drugs will have lower prices under Medicare?

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that these 13 drugs, high-cost medicines used mainly to treat chronic illnesses and other serious conditions, will see price cuts:

Trulicity is used to treat type 2 diabetes. Biktarvy: treatment for HIV-1 infection. Orencia: indicated for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. Cosentyx is used to treat plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Erleada: treatment for prostate cancer. Kisqali drug used to treat breast cancer. Entyvio: indicated for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Verzenio is used to treat breast cancer. Lenvima: indicated for various types of cancer, including thyroid, endometrial, liver, and kidney cancers. Rexulti: used to treat schizophrenia, major depressive disorder and agitation associated with Alzheimer’s dementia. Tradjenta: a type 2 drug whose price will be renegotiated. Anoro Ellipta: treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Cimzia: indicated for Crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis and various types of arthritis.

How much of a discount will these drugs get?

According to the CMS document, the reductions will range from 34% to 84% compared with the list prices recorded by Medicare:

Trulicity: 84%.

Biktarvy: 37%.

Orencia: 57%.

Cosentyx: 67%.

Erleada: 51%.

Kisqali: 43%.

Entyvio: 34%.

Verzenio: 44%.

Lenvima: 46%.

Rexulti: 41%.

Tradjenta: 83%.

Anoro Ellipta: 72%.

Cimzia: 37%.

When will the price cuts take effect?

The new negotiated prices will take effect on Jan. 1, 2028. The measure is part of the third round of the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program.

The initiative had already set price cuts for other drugs: the first 10 began costing less in January 2026, while another 15 will have new prices starting in January 2027.

Why is this price cut happening, and who will benefit?

The cut falls under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which gave Medicare the authority to negotiate directly with manufacturers on prices for certain high-cost prescription drugs.

The goal is to reduce federal program spending and make it easier to access treatments that account for a significant share of health care spending.

Beneficiaries will also get some financial relief. CMS estimates that people with Medicare Part D coverage will save $69 million in out-of-pocket costs, while those with Part B coverage will save another $395 million.