The U.S. Postal Service’s deadline for sending holiday packages to military addresses overseas by Ground Advantage, its lower-cost ground service, was Nov. 4. Gifts can still arrive by Christmas through Priority Mail or First-Class Mail if they go out by Dec. 9.

The dates come from USPS’s 2026 holiday schedule , which lists recommended send-by dates for delivery before Dec. 25. They apply to APO, FPO and DPO addresses, the mail systems that serve military bases, Navy ships and U.S. diplomatic posts abroad.

Military mail runs well ahead of the domestic calendar. Within the lower 48 states, Ground Advantage packages have until Dec. 17, about six weeks after the military cutoff.

What USPS deadlines are left to ship a holiday package to a service member overseas?

Three USPS services still have open deadlines for military addresses. The dates are the same for every APO, FPO and DPO ZIP code range the Postal Service lists:

Priority Mail: Wednesday, Dec. 9

First-Class Mail (cards, letters and large envelopes): Wednesday, Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service: Wednesday, Dec. 16, where available

The Express option is the last chance, but it doesn’t reach every address. USPS doesn’t offer it to military ZIP codes starting with 093, and it’s available only at selected military and diplomatic post offices.

Before counting on the Dec. 16 date, ask your local Post Office whether Express service reaches your recipient’s address. If it doesn’t, Dec. 9 is your deadline.

Three USPS services still have open deadlines for military addresses. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Will a holiday package to a service member overseas still arrive by Christmas?

It can, but the USPS dates are recommendations, not promises. The Postal Service says actual delivery depends on where a package starts, where it’s going, when the Post Office accepts it and other conditions.

That acceptance point matters. A package needs to be in USPS hands by the deadline, so dropping it off a day or two early gives you some margin. USPS also offers free shipping boxes and free package pickup.

The calendar is tighter for Hanukkah, which runs Dec. 4 to Dec. 12 this year. Gifts meant for the start of the holiday should go out well before the Dec. 9 military cutoff.