Acne, physical changes, conflicts with parents and the challenges of growing up are all part of the problems traditionally associated with adolescence. But technology has added a new one: young people increasingly have tools to manage and even invest their money, although they do not always have the knowledge needed to do so. A study examined their financial habits and warns about the risks of advice on social media, online scams and online betting.

The backdrop to this discussion is that digital wallets and financial apps have brought teenagers closer to decisions that until a few years ago seemed reserved for adults. Today, they can pay, save, set money aside and even look for investment options from their phones. However, having access to those tools does not necessarily mean knowing how to use them or how to assess the risks they involve.

That is shown by the third edition of the study Teens and Finances: Knowledge and Habits in Argentina, conducted by Junior Achievement and the Center for Evidence-Based Policy Evaluation (CEPE) at Torcuato Di Tella University, with support from BBVA.

The survey included 4,144 young people ages 14 to 19 from across Argentina and four focus groups, and it makes it possible to compare how their habits evolved between 2022 and 2026.

One of the most notable changes came in access to financial services. The share of teenagers with no financial instrument at all fell from 41% in 2022 to 9% in 2024 and 4% in the latest survey. The gap in access between teens from high- and low-income households has also virtually disappeared.

Digital wallets have accompanied that expansion and changed the way teenagers pay and manage their spending. Sixty-three percent use them as their most common form of payment, up from 50% in 2024 and just 11% in 2022. At the same time, cash lost ground, falling from 42% to 26%.

Still, access to these tools coexists with difficulty managing resources. Twenty-one percent of teenagers feel fully confident in their ability to handle money, seven percentage points less than in 2024. Meanwhile, the share who say they do not know how to manage it and want to learn rose from 12% to 15%.

Saving and investing, among the challenges facing teenagers

Saving also appears to be a difficult habit to sustain. Although 78% of young people say they have a positive attitude toward saving, only 44% set aside part of their money each time they receive income. Another 34% save occasionally, but admit they end up spending it.

The share of those who save consistently fell by five points from 2024, when it stood at 49%. The figure shows that the willingness to set money aside does not always translate into a sustained habit.

Socioeconomic differences also persist when looking at how much teenagers know about finances. Fifty-seven percent of those from low-income households have low financial knowledge, compared with 40% of young people from high-income households.

The study also found gender differences in how teenagers perceive that knowledge. Although actual results are similar for boys and girls, boys tend to overestimate what they know: 42% believe they know more than they demonstrate, compared with 31% of girls. Among girls, by contrast, 26% underestimate their abilities, versus 17% of boys.

The risk of following investment advice on social media

The expansion of digital tools has also changed the sources of information teenagers use to make financial decisions.

Parents and guardians remain the main reference point, cited by 78% of respondents, but social media and influencers now rank second at 39%. They are followed by the internet, at 37%, and teachers, at 35%.

That influence also appears when young people are asked about investment decisions. In a hypothetical situation in which they receive a recommendation through a video, 54% would put more than half or all of their savings toward following that advice.

The willingness to do so is even greater when the recommendation comes from an expert (82%) or a family member (77%). Even so, the result on videos shows the influence digital content can have on decisions that put savings at risk, even among teenagers who still struggle to assess their own financial knowledge.

Exposure to online scams is another warning sign in the survey. Twenty percent of teenagers said they had received a scam attempt, while another 23% are not sure whether they experienced such a situation.

Among those who identified an attempt, 77% chose to ignore it and just 21% reported it. The low share of reports raises another challenge: it is not enough to recognize a possible scam; you also need to know how to respond to it.

Online betting rounds out the risk map. Thirty-nine percent of teenagers say they have friends who bet in the past month, and 6.5% say they have done so themselves. Although exposure to this practice declined from 2024, sports betting gained ground: it went from 23% to 40% of mentions among those who have friends who bet.

In addition, 37% say their friends do not check whether the betting sites are legal and are not concerned about doing so. The issue comes up little in family conversations: just 4% say online betting is part of those discussions.