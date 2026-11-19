The United States is preparing for one of the most important holidays on its calendar. Next Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, will be Thanksgiving Day, a nationwide observance that will give millions of workers a day off and a chance to gather with their families.
The holiday is officially recognized as a federal holiday and is observed every year on the fourth Thursday in November. This time, the date will fall on Thursday, Nov. 26, allowing many Americans to enjoy a day off.
Federal holiday set for Thursday, Nov. 26 nationwide
The reason is the Thanksgiving Day observance, one of the most traditional holidays in the United States and a day devoted to expressing gratitude, gathering with family, and upholding customs that are part of American culture.
According to the published calendar from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), Thanksgiving will be officially observed on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026.
The federal holiday is established by law, specifically by Title 5, Section 6103, of the U.S. Code, which sets it for the fourth Thursday in November.
Which services will be affected?
Thanksgiving will bring changes to the operation of different public and private services in the United States. Among the main expected changes are:
- Federal offices: nonessential agencies will be closed.
- Banks: most branches will not serve the public, and certain banking transactions will be processed the next business day.
- Postal Service (USPS): all post offices will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery.
- Schools: many educational institutions will suspend classes, according to their respective calendars.
- Supermarkets and stores: some will remain closed, and others will operate on special hours.
- Hospitals and emergency services: essential services will continue operating.