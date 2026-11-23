The yellow stains that appear on pillows do not always mean they are old or need to be replaced.

In many cases, and according to Good Housekeeping, they are caused by the buildup of sweat, saliva, natural skin oils and hair products that pass through the pillowcase overnight. Over time, these residues cling to the fibers and can undergo oxidation when they come into contact with oxygen in the air.

For that reason, a quick wash is not always enough to bring back the white color . Proper cleaning depends on the material and filling of each pillow.

How do you wash pillows?

If the care label allows machine washing, you can follow this process, according to Sleep Foundation:

Apply liquid detergent: put a small amount directly on the stains and let it sit for 15 minutes. Wash with warm water: use laundry detergent and a gentle cycle, if the manufacturer allows it. Use oxygen bleach: if the care label allows it, add an oxygen bleach according to the instructions on the package. Run an extra rinse cycle: helps remove detergent residue and dirt. Dry completely: use the dryer only if allowed. The pillow must be completely dry before being used again.

Which pillows should not be machine-washed?

Memory foam pillows should not go through a standard wash cycle, because too much water and agitation can damage their structure. In these cases, it is best to clean the affected areas with a damp cloth and mild soap, if the manufacturer’s instructions allow it.

The site mentioned earlier recommends checking the care instructions before cleaning any pillow: “The first step in proper pillow care is checking the tag for cleaning tips” (the first step in properly caring for a pillow is to check the tag).

How can you keep pillows from turning yellow?

To slow the appearance of new stains, experts recommend: