A federal court in New York has handed down a 20-year prison sentence to Jingbin Jiang, the man identified as the organizer of a large-scale fraud operation targeting elderly Americans.

The 38-year-old Staten Island resident was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to his role in a criminal enterprise that operated between 2023 and July 2025 .

Prosecutors described him as a central figure who coordinated other participants and helped move the money obtained from victims across international borders.

How the international fraud operation stole $147 million from older Americans

Investigators determined that the operation used a coordinated sequence of deception to convince victims that their personal information, bank accounts or computers were in immediate danger.

The process frequently began with a fake pop-up notification on a computer screen. These messages appeared to come from legitimate technology companies, financial institutions or government agencies and instructed users to call a phone number controlled by members of the criminal organization.

Once victims made contact, call center employees fabricated emergencies to pressure them into withdrawing their money. Some were told their computers had been infected with viruses or hacked and used to commit serious crimes. Others were warned that their bank accounts had been compromised and could soon be accessed by criminals.

The scammers then presented an apparent solution: victims had to withdraw substantial amounts of cash or purchase gold to protect their savings .

Investigators determined that the operation used a coordinated sequence of deception to convince victims that their personal information, bank accounts or computers were in immediate danger.

In some cases, victims were falsely assured that their money would be transferred to a secure account or placed under the protection of a government agency, including the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). To make the story more convincing, the criminals even used fake official-looking government documents bearing the purported signature of a federal official.

The final stage involved couriers who traveled to victims’ homes or arranged meeting locations to collect the money and gold. Victims were given descriptions, fictitious names and, in some instances, passwords to make the pickups appear legitimate.

However, the funds were never deposited into protected accounts. Instead, they were stolen and moved through the organization’s international network.

The international network behind the fraud and how the money was laundered

Jiang played a central role in coordinating the operation. According to court records, he held an ownership interest in a company based in China, which was used to carry out the fraudulent activities alongside call centers operating in India.

He directed lower-level participants, including co-defendant Su Jian Liu, who supervised couriers responsible for collecting cash and gold from victims and transporting the proceeds to New York City.

Jiang also participated directly in money laundering. One of the methods involved transporting large quantities of gold to Manhattan’s Diamond District , where the precious metal was sold to jewelers in exchange for cryptocurrency.

The cryptocurrency was subsequently transferred overseas, including to China and India, helping move the proceeds beyond the immediate reach of victims.

The investigation established that members of the conspiracy had stolen at least $147 million from more than 330 people.

The financial penalties and the sentence for the scheme’s co-defendant

In addition to his 20-year prison term, Jiang was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after completing his sentence.

The court also imposed substantial financial penalties:

$148,182,727 in restitution to compensate victims.

$10,162,729 in forfeiture .

$50,000 in fines.

The case also involves Su Jian Liu, 39, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property and misprision of a felony. His sentencing is scheduled for January 28, 2027.