Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, will be a federal holiday in the United States for Thanksgiving. The day will mean the closure of federal government offices and banks, while many private businesses will close or adjust their hours. For millions of workers, the holiday also means a four-day workweek .

Thanksgiving is traditionally celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November and is part of the official calendar of federal holidays.

Which services and offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26?

The holiday will affect a range of public-facing services:

Banks : Banks will not have regular in-person service during Thanksgiving. The Federal Reserve confirmed that its banks and branches : Banks will not have regular in-person service during Thanksgiving. The Federal Reserve confirmed that its banks and branches will remain closed on Thursday, Nov. 26

Government offices : Federal agencies will suspend regular administrative operations.

Mail service : The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will close all of its locations and suspend regular deliveries.

Stores and private businesses: Some businesses will close for the holiday, while others will operate on special hours.

Will Friday, Nov. 27, also be a holiday in the United States?

No. Friday, Nov. 27, is not part of the 2026 federal holiday calendar. As a result, government offices and services that resume operations after Thanksgiving may operate normally.

However, some companies give employees Friday off to extend the break to four days, from Thursday through Sunday. That decision depends on each employer.

In addition, the Friday after Thanksgiving falls on Black Friday, one of the country’s biggest shopping days, when many businesses open their doors to offer discounts and promotions.

Why is Thanksgiving celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November?

Thanksgiving has a long history in the United States. In 1789, George Washington proclaimed November 26 a national day of thanks. Decades later, Abraham Lincoln set the celebration for the last Thursday in November in 1863. The date was made final in 1941, when Congress approved a change establishing the fourth Thursday of the month.