Tea is one of the most widely consumed drinks in the world. That’s according to a report on this infusion from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, which explains that after water, it is the world’s most popular beverage.

There are countless options, but green tea and black tea are among the favorites. Both come from the same plant, Camellia sinensis, but are processed differently.

Why tea is considered a healthy drink

Tea is a highly rich source of polyphenols and flavonoids, antioxidant compounds that can help counter the harmful effects of free radicals.

“Although it is often believed that green tea is richer in polyphenols than black tea or oolong tea (red tea), studies show that -with the exception of decaffeinated tea- all plain teas have similar levels of these chemicals, although in different proportions,” Harvard says.

What green tea is recommended for

To make green tea, after harvest the leaves go through a process in which they are steamed, pan-fried or heat-dried. D oing this at this stage keeps the leaves from oxidizing.

Julia Zumpano, a dietitian at Cleveland Clinic, said in a clinic post that drinking green tea has health benefits that include reducing anxiety and cholesterol, supporting brain health, keeping bones healthy and even being linked to longevity benefits.

What black tea is recommended for

When black tea is made, the leaves are first allowed to oxidize and are then dried and packaged.

In this case, dietitian Kayla Kopp, RD, LD, also of Cleveland Clinic, explains that black tea can help fight inflammation, improve cardiovascular health and provide energy.

What is the best place to store tea

According to Harvard, to keep tea as fresh as possible it is important to consider factors such as light, heat, moisture, odor and air.

“Tea bags should be kept in their original container or placed in a sealed plastic container. Loose-leaf teas should be stored in an airtight container,” it says.

The ideal place is a dark cabinet at a steady room temperature, and not in the freezer or refrigerator, because that can degrade the tea.