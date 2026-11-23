Foil can be used to help keep bananas fresh, but the recommendation is to cover the stems, not wrap the entire fruit. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln includes this tip among its suggestions to keep bananas from ripening too quickly.

In its storage guide, the university suggests using foil or plastic wrap on that part of the bunch. It links the advice to ethylene, a gas involved in ripening, and also recommends keeping bananas away from fruits such as apples and avocados.

Why covering the stems helps and what happens during ripening

The advice is to place the wrap over the stems to help keep ethylene from speeding up the process. The guide does not specify a set number of extra days of storage from using this method.

During ripening, there are changes in color, texture and flavor. The Postharvest Research and Extension Center at the University of California, Davis explains that bananas’ response to ethylene includes turning from green to yellow, softening of the flesh and the conversion of starch into sugars.

Acidity also changes and the aroma becomes stronger. Temperature affects how quickly the process moves, so the wrapping is only part of proper storage.

Where to store them and when to refrigerate them

Nebraska-Lincoln recommends keeping them in a cool, dark place. It also advises against storing them in a plastic bag, since that can trap moisture and ethylene and encourage faster ripening.

Another suggestion is to hang bananas to prevent bruising and help them ripen evenly. Buying bananas at different stages of ripeness also means they will not all be ready at the same time.

Once they have reached the desired ripeness at room temperature, they can be moved to the refrigerator to keep them for a couple more days. The university notes that the peel may turn brown while the inside remains light-colored.