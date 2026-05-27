One of the largest infrastructure projects in all of Latin America has begun receiving a fleet of new trains manufactured in China and its impact will be felt directly on the streets of Colombia. This is Bogotá, whose first line has reached overall progress of 77.53% and, according to the Bogotá Metro Company, three new electric trains will arrive in the city this month.

With this, Bogotá will complete 13 of the 30 units that will be part of the system once commercial operations begin. With the gradual arrival of trains manufactured by the Chinese company CRRC Corporation Limited and the accelerated progress of the works, the Colombian capital seeks to consolidate the longest subway line in the region, a project that will transform the mobility of millions of people.

The mega-project, driven with the participation of Chinese companies, includes an elevated network of nearly 24 kilometers that will connect the southwest of the city with 72nd Street. In addition, there is a proposal to extend the route to 100th Street with three additional stations, which would make the Bogotá system one of the most extensive urban rail corridors in Latin America.

What will the new electric trains China will send for the Bogotá Metro be like?

The trains arriving from China were manufactured by CRRC Corporation Limited, considered one of the largest rolling stock companies in the world. Each unit will have six cars, fully electric operation and automatic driving, with no need for a driver on board.

The vehicles feature intelligent CBTC signaling systems, automated braking, and permanent monitoring from the Operations Control Center. In addition, each train will operate with four electric motors that will allow for quieter, faster, and more efficient journeys.

Bogotá authorities also confirmed that the first tests on the viaduct will begin during June 2026. The initial trials will be conducted without passengers on a stretch of nearly six kilometers between the Bosa maintenance yard and station number 4, located in Kennedy.

Why could Bogotá have the most extensive subway line in Latin America?

The project for Line 1 not only includes the original corridor between Bosa and 72nd Street. The construction company has now presented a proposal to extend the route to 100th Street, adding three new stations and an additional 3.25 kilometers.

If that expansion is completed, Bogotá would have a much longer and more strategic rail corridor, connecting key areas of the city with other mobility projects such as the Regiotram del Norte and TransMilenio’s 68th Avenue trunk line.

The future 92nd Street station, for example, would allow integration with the regional rail system, while the 100th Street station would facilitate direct connections with new mass transit routes.

That growth would turn the Bogotá Metro into one of the most important urban infrastructure projects in Latin America and establish the city as a new rail benchmark in the region.

What is the current progress of the Bogotá Metro construction?

The mayor of Bogotá, Carlos Fernando Galán, said that 2026 has been one of the years with the most visible progress since construction began.

Currently, the viaduct has already surpassed 13 kilometers built, and work is advancing simultaneously along strategic corridors such as Villavicencio Avenue, Primero de Mayo, NQS, South Eighth Street, Caracas Avenue, and First Street.

In addition, the 16 planned stations continue to be developed, and more than 15,000 workers are taking part daily in different work fronts.

One of the points authorities highlight most is integration with other transportation systems. According to the Bogotá Metro Company, 10 of the 16 stations will have direct connection with TransMilenio to make users’ trips easier.

Where are the trains for Line 1 of the Bogotá Metro manufactured?

The trains for Line 1 are manufactured in the Chinese city of Changchun. They are then taken to the port of Qingdao to begin their sea journey to Colombia.

Once they arrive at the port of Cartagena, the units are transported to the Bosa maintenance yard, where new technical tests are carried out before entering service.

Before being sent to Colombia, the trains undergo static and dynamic tests, as well as runs of up to 2,500 kilometers in China to verify their performance in both manual and automatic mode.

The authorities’ goal is for the first trains to begin running in visible tests for the public during 2026, while Bogotá accelerates the final stretch of one of the most anticipated projects in the country’s history.