The migration offices of Chile, Colombia, and Peru continue to apply strict controls to those traveling with an expired passport, both on international flights and at land border crossings. The lack of an updated document can lead to delays, boarding denials, and even refusal of entry to or exit from the territory.

At the same time, airlines and border agencies continue to require a valid passport to authorize international travel. Although there are some flexibilities within specific regional agreements, the authorities stress that each case is subject to the immigration regulations of the destination country and the policies of the airlines.

Attention: what happens in Chile with expired passports

In Chile, foreigners from outside the continent (those from countries outside Mercosur) must present a valid passport or a valid travel document to enter or leave the country.

In addition, the Policía de Investigaciones (PDI) and airlines can prevent boarding if they detect that the document is expired at the time of immigration control.

Chilean citizens, for their part, need to have valid documentation to travel abroad, although there are specific exceptions for some South American countries that allow travel with a national ID card.

What Colombia requires to enter or leave the country

In Colombia, Migración Colombia states that international travelers must have a valid and current passport or a document authorized through international agreements.

The authorities also remind travelers that Colombian citizens must identify themselves as nationals when entering or leaving the territory.

If the passport is expired, both airlines and immigration control can prevent travel until the document is renewed.

Colombia maintains an exception for some Venezuelan citizens, since in certain cases entry with an expired Venezuelan passport is accepted under special conditions defined by the immigration authorities.

Peru also requires valid documentation to travel

Peru requires foreigners to present a valid passport or identity document during immigration control.

In the case of foreign residents, the authorities require them to have a valid passport when leaving the country.

In addition, although some Peruvian citizens can travel to neighboring countries using their national ID card thanks to regional agreements, for many international destinations it remains mandatory to present a valid passport.

If the document is expired, airlines or Immigration can deny boarding or prevent entry depending on the destination and the passenger’s nationality.

What documents migration authorities usually check

Before authorizing an international trip, migration authorities and airlines usually verify different requirements related to personal documentation.

The main checks include: