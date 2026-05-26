Tax debts in the United States can lead to far broader consequences than many couples imagine. When a tax return is filed jointly, both spouses become legally responsible for the tax obligations, and that can open the door to seizures of family accounts and assets.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), through its Automated Collection System (ACS), can move against both spouses’ assets if they do not respond to or resolve the so-called Final Notice of Intent to Levy within the corresponding deadline.

The final notice that absolutely all married couples must respond to

Before carrying out liens, the IRS usually:

Sends multiple debt notices

Reports outstanding taxes, interest, and penalties

Issues the Final Notice of Intent to Levy

This notice represents one of the last opportunities to avoid forced collection measures.

Married couples share 100% of the responsibility

When a married couple files a joint return:

Both spouses share tax responsibility

linked to both The tax debts become

The IRS can seek payment from shared property and assets

Even if one of the spouses was the one who originally incurred the debt.

IRS immediately seizes, one by one, all these shared assets

The IRS, through its Automated Collection System (ACS), can move against:

Joint bank accounts

Wages and income

Vehicles

Real estate properties

Other assets and financial holdings

Depending on the case, some individual assets could also be affected.