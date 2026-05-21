En esta noticia
Air fryers revolutionized kitchens in recent years, but a new generation of smart appliances aims to go even further. Now, manufacturers are betting on multifunction devices capable of replacing several appliances at once and cooking practically any meal in different ways.
The new appliance that combines all functions
The HDC brand introduced the new HAF-SO30LBK, a smart oven with an integrated air fryer that promises to become one of the major trends in the modern home. The new device was designed to function as:
- Electric oven
- Air fryer
- Grill
- Rapid cooking system
- Baking and broiling unit
Everything integrated into a single compact device.
It revolutionizes the kitchen with cutting-edge technology
The HAF-SO30LBK uses systems of:
- High-speed hot air circulation
- Smart temperature control
- Automatic cooking programs
- Multifunction digital panel
This makes it possible to cook different foods with less oil and in less time.
It is already replacing the air fryer
Unlike conventional air fryers, this type of smart oven offers:
- Greater internal capacity
- More cooking modes
- Better versatility
- Advanced automatic functions