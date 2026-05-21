When renting a home in the United States, it is essential to know what rights tenants have when the property owner decides they must leave the property.

As a main rule, emphasis is placed on the importance of going to court if one receives an eviction lawsuit, since authorities explain that doing so is one of the options for the measure not to be applied.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), there are provisions that protect certain people from being evicted, so they could remain in their home even in these situations.

Attention: tenants will be able to stay in their home, despite the owner’s objection

According to the official information, members of the armed forces who pay a monthly rent below USD 4,214.28 cannot be evicted from their residential home while they are performing military service . The same rule applies to their dependents.

They also cannot have wages garnished as part of the rent payment unless there is a court order against the person.

On the other hand, among the special protections this group has, it is explained that they are authorized to suspend a court-ordered eviction if the landlord files a lawsuit.

“If the landlord asks for your eviction in court, you and your dependents can suspend the eviction for up to 90 days if you request it. The court can also order the suspension on its own, without a request,” CFPB details.

In the face of an eviction lawsuit, members of the armed forces should contact their Legal Assistance Office.

The essential steps they must follow when receiving an eviction lawsuit

When a tenant receives a lawsuit, one of the rights they have is to submit a written response explaining to the court why the eviction should not take place.

It is important to detail the situation and list the measures that have been taken to find help. It is also advised to describe what the landlord did or did not do to obtain assistance funds for rent.

The authorities’ advice is to contact the court clerk to ask specifically about your case and find out the best course of action and the rights that protect you.

If rental assistance or utilities was requested and a decision is still pending, it is essential to include it in the response.