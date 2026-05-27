The immigration authorities of the United States, Spain and Canada keep in force the checks for travelers of Mexican origin who try to enter the country with an expired passport, a situation that can cause problems at airports and border crossings.

In most cases, airlines and immigration agencies require a travel document that is valid and current to authorize boarding or allow international entry, except for some exceptions provided for in regional agreements.

Attention: what are the restrictions for entering the United States

The most sought-after and most complex destination for Mexican citizens is the United States.

Mexicans require a valid passport together with a B1/B2 visa to enter freely . The so-called “laser visa” or BCC works only as an independent document in defined border areas: 25 miles in California and Texas, 75 miles in Arizona, and 55 miles in New Mexico.

The process has become stricter because the consulate applies new mandatory questions in the interview, and an affirmative answer to any of them results in immediate denial and a permanent record in the immigration file.

What Canada requires to enter the country

Since the immigration changes of February 2024, the eTA is no longer a general procedure for all Mexicans.

It is now an exclusive benefit for those traveling by air, planning a stay of less than six months, and who have had a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or hold a current non-immigrant visa for the United States.

Those who do not meet those criteria, or who travel by land or sea, must apply for a traditional visitor visa, with a considerably higher cost, approximately between 265 and 305 Canadian dollars.

Spain now also requires documentation before traveling

Spain is the favorite European destination for Mexicans and the least restrictive of the three.

Mexican citizens may enter without a visa for stays of less than 90 days. However, starting in mid-2026, it will be mandatory to obtain ETIAS, a prior electronic travel authorization.

In addition, a valid passport with at least three months of validity beyond the planned departure, travel insurance with minimum coverage of 30,000 euros, proof of financial means, and a return ticket are required.

What documents immigration authorities usually check

Before authorizing international travel, immigration authorities and airlines usually verify different requirements related to personal documentation.

Among the main checks are: