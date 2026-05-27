The Mexican food chain Guzman y Gomez permanently closed all its restaurants in the United States on May 22, 2025 . The company, founded in Australia and a direct rival to Chipotle, operated eight locations in the Chicago area and had promised to expand to thousands of outlets across the country.

The decision took the market by surprise: as recently as February, the company had reaffirmed its commitment to the U.S. market. In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange, its CEO acknowledged that the expansion plan would require “significantly more time and capital” than expected, making it unsustainable to continue.

Why did the Mexican rival chain to Chipotle close in the United States?

The closure of Guzman y Gomez is due to a sales environment that never took off. Steve Marks, cofounder of the company, spent the last three months in the United States trying unsuccessfully to reverse the trend. In its official statement, the company said the product’s differentiation did not translate into better results.

The sector outlook did not help either. According to data from the National Restaurant Association, 46% of operators reported lower traffic in March 2026, up from 30% in February. Food-away-from-home prices have risen by more than 39% since 2019, pushing millions of consumers to eat out less.

Key closure facts

8 restaurants closed, all in the Chicago area

Effective closure: May 22, 2025

Estimated financial impact: between US$30 million and US$40 million in fiscal year 2026 results

Cash exit costs: will not exceed US$15 million

What happens now with Guzman y Gomez and who is affected?

The closure directly affects the employees and customers of the eight locations in Illinois. The company posted a message on Instagram thanking its team and inviting Chicago customers to visit its locations in Australia, Singapore, and Japan, where the brand will continue operating.

Guzman y Gomez, which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, clarified that exiting the U.S. market will not alter its Asia-Pacific expansion plan. The company expects to recognize the accounting impact in its 2026 annual results, although it said this will not affect the final dividend for the fiscal year. Analysts at RBC Capital Markets said the early market exit is a positive sign for the group’s financial health.