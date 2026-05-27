Millions of people in the United States are preparing for a new official day off that will cause bank, office, and school closures in different parts of the country.

The date, considered one of the most important in recent years within the federal calendar, will once again lead to commemorative activities, public events, and massive movements of travelers.

The Government declared a holiday for this Friday nationwide

This is Juneteenth, also known as “Emancipation Day” or “Freedom Day,” which is celebrated every June 19 and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Juneteenth recalls the moment when the last African American slaves in Texas were officially informed of their freedom in 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation signed by Abraham Lincoln.

The date became a historic symbol of freedom and civil rights in the United States.

A new long weekend is coming this month

In 2026, Juneteenth will be celebrated on Friday, June 19. This will create a new three-day long weekend nationwide:

Friday, June 19 (federal holiday)

Saturday, June 20

Sunday, June 21

Which services will be affected

Since this is a federal holiday, the following will remain closed:

Banks

Government offices

Federal courts

Public schools in many jurisdictions

Some private companies may also operate with reduced hours.