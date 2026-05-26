One of the most powerful logistics companies on the planet continues expanding its influence in Latin America with strategic investments that could completely transform regional trade.

The bet aims to modernize ports, incorporate state-of-the-art technology, and position a Latin American country as a key platform for global trade.

The most important port in Latin America

The company DP World, based in Dubai, currently operates the South Terminal of the Port of Callao in Peru, one of the most important logistics hubs in the entire region. The Port of Callao accounts for a large share of Peruvian maritime trade and is considered:

Peru’s main port

One of the most important in South America

A key gateway for regional exports and imports

Its strategic location makes it a central point for Pacific trade routes.

Dubai seeks to turn this Latin American country into a world power

DP World operates the so-called South Pier or South Terminal, a highly modernized infrastructure that moves millions of containers each year. Currently, the terminal accounts for approximately:

Close to 40% of the total container movement at the Port of Callao

A key part of Peru’s foreign trade

Large-scale regional logistics operations

The terminal is considered one of the most efficient in Latin America.

It will be supplied with the latest technology

DP World is driving major investments in: