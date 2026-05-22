Federal authorities in the United States maintain strict controls over immigration documents and the people who wish to enter the country. However, Canada has special agreements that make it possible to speed up legal entry through programs authorized by both governments .

One of them is NEXUS, a system designed to facilitate and speed up border crossing between Canada and the United States. Pre-approved people can enter with simplified checks and use special lanes at airports and land crossings.

How the NEXUS program works and who can apply

The NEXUS program is jointly administered by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). The system allows travelers considered low risk to cross the border through faster processes.

Citizens and permanent residents of Canada and the United States can apply for the program. Some legal permanent residents who meet certain immigration and background requirements can also apply.

To enter the system, people must complete an official application, pay a fee, and attend a verification interview. Once approved, they receive a NEXUS card enabled for authorized crossings.

The document that makes entry into the United States easier

The NEXUS card works as a valid identification document at certain land and sea border crossings between Canada and the United States. It also allows access to dedicated lanes and automated checks at selected airports.

The program was created to reduce waiting times and speed up the movement of frequent travelers. Immigration authorities carry out security background checks before approving each application.

Despite the benefits, entry remains subject to inspections by border authorities. Officers can revoke access to the program if they detect irregularities or immigration violations.

What are the benefits of the NEXUS program in the United States and Canada

People approved in the system can access faster immigration checks and exclusive lines at different border points between both countries.

Among the main benefits of the program are:

Access to dedicated lanes at land crossings.

Expedited checks at selected airports.

Shorter wait times at the border .

Simplified entry for authorized frequent travelers.

Use of automated kiosks at certain airports.

The NEXUS card can be used as a valid document at certain border crossings between Canada and the United States. However, immigration and identification requirements may vary depending on the traveler’s nationality and the type of entry into the country