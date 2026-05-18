Recently, a simple and inexpensive method has emerged, capturing the attention of those interested in improving the atmosphere of their homes without having to resort to chemical products.

This method consists of placing rosemary and rice in a jar, which has proven to be a notable combination for its ability to naturally scent, reduce humidity, and create a balanced atmosphere in various spaces.

What the rosemary and rice jar is for

Although it may be presented as a novelty, this technique has its roots in traditional practices that used everyday ingredients to solve household problems.

This preparation has become popular in homes where people hope to maintain more natural environments and encourage better energy flow.

Today, in the search for more sustainable alternatives, the jar with rosemary and rice has resurfaced as one of the most effective and affordable tricks.

The mixture works based on the interaction of two components that complement each other:

Why it works: science and tradition in the same jar

Rosemary, for its part, releases a mild fragrance that improves the environment without saturating the air. The combination helps regulate humidity, scent the space, and create a more pleasant atmosphere.

Rice acts as a natural moisture absorber, which also helps prevent bad odors.

Step by step: how to prepare the jar

To achieve the desired results, it is necessary to follow a series of simple steps:

Where to place it to maximize its benefits

Although it works in various areas of the home, there are spaces where its effect is more significant: