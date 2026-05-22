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Thousands of foreign workers waiting to obtain permanent residency in the United States received unexpected news that could delay their immigration processes by months or even years.

The new changes to the employment visa system will especially affect applicants from three countries with high immigration demand.

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What does the delay in Green Cards mean?

The U.S. Department of State confirmed changes in the June 2026 Visa Bulletin that introduce retrogressions in the EB-1, EB-2, and EB-3 categories for citizens of India, China, and the Philippines.

The Visa Bulletin establishes the so-called “final action dates”, which determine when a permanent residency application may move forward to the issuance of the Green Card.

When a “retrogression” occurs:

  • The cutoff date moves backward
  • Fewer people qualify to move forward
  • Wait times increase significantly
The U.S. Department of State confirmed changes in the June 2026 Visa Bulletin that introduce retrogressions in the EB-1, EB-2, and EB-3 categories for citizens of India, China, and the Philippines. Image: El Cronista.

The United States is significantly delaying Green Cards for these three countries

The affected categories correspond to some of the most widely used employment-based Green Card programs by professionals and foreign workers seeking to obtain permanent residency in the United States through employment.

The EB-1 category is mainly intended for people with extraordinary abilities. EB-2 applies to workers with advanced degrees or exceptional abilities in specific fields, while EB-3 includes professionals sponsored by U.S. companies.

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According to the new bulletin:

  • EB-1 and EB-2 retrogressed for India
  • EB-2 experienced delays for China
  • EB-3 saw changes for the Philippines