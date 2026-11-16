Traveling abroad requires meeting a series of immigration requirements, including presenting a valid passport in good condition. However, it is not enough for the document not to be expired, since physical damage, alterations or missing parts can render it invalid and prevent its holder from boarding a plane.

Both the United States and Mexico set specific conditions for the condition a passport must be in to be used for international travel.

For that reason, before traveling, it is important for citizens to check the document to make sure it meets each country’s requirements. The U.S. State Department and Mexico’s immigration rules spell out the kinds of damage that can leave a person unable to continue their trip.

United States: The 3 passport conditions that can block departure from the country

The U.S. State Department warns that passports with significant damage cannot be used for travel and must be replaced. Specifically, travelers should check for these three situations:

Water stains, moisture or mold: damage caused by water, staining and mold growth that make key information on the document unrecognizable are included in the official classification of damage. Major tears or rips: significant cuts and tears can leave the document outside the conditions needed for travel. Torn or missing pages: the : the State Department expressly includes torn-out visa pages among the damage that invalidates a passport.

The agency makes clear that normal wear and tear does not count as damage that invalidates the document for leaving the country. For example, a bent page, a small crease or lightly frayed edges do not prevent a passport from being used for travel.

Mexico: The 3 passport conditions that can block departure from the country

Mexican law says a citizen cannot use a passport that has lost its validity because of damage or alterations. Article 6 of the Regulations on Passports and Identity and Travel Documents covers several irregularities that can invalidate the document a person presents when traveling.

Travelers should check for the following conditions:

Defaced passport: if the document has cuts, tears or other damage that amounts to mutilation, it loses its validity. Altered passport: changes or amendments that affect the document can also render it invalid. Passport with missing pages or cover: Article 6 expressly lists these defects as reasons a passport is no longer valid. It also includes cases in which there are defects that : Article 6 expressly lists these defects as reasons a passport is no longer valid. It also includes cases in which there are defects that make it harder to fully identify the holder.

Therefore, before going through immigration control, travelers should make sure their passport is intact and that its information allows it to be properly identified. If the document has any of these irregularities, it may not be accepted for travel, preventing departure from the country until the document is renewed.