The way to place toilet paper on the holder can vary depending on each household’s habits, since some people prefer the sheet to hang over the front, while others leave it hanging in back, against the wall. Although both options allow the roll to be used normally, there is a historical reference that shows how it was originally meant to be installed.

The original toilet paper patent offers a reference for the orientation envisioned in its design. This applies to both single-ply and double-ply rolls.

Along with knowing this reference, it is important to keep in mind the hygiene recommendations for using toilet paper and keeping the bathroom clean from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Forward or backward? Which is the recommended way to place toilet paper

The debate over how to place toilet paper on the holder goes back more than a century. One of the best-known references is U.S. Patent US465588A, filed by Seth Wheeler on Dec. 22, 1891, which shows the roll with the paper hanging over the front.

This arrangement corresponds to what is commonly known as placing the paper forward, an alternative in which the end hangs behind, closer to the wall.

What to keep in mind to stay hygienic when using toilet paper

Beyond the roll’s position, bathroom hygiene depends on other everyday habits. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stress the importance of washing your hands after using the toilet to reduce the spread of germs.

The recommendation is to use soap and water, scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds and rinse them thoroughly. It is also important to regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as the flush button, faucet and doorknob.