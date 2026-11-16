The U.S. Navy said earlier this year that it had officially added the USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) to its fleet, a fast-attack nuclear submarine in the Virginia class.

The event took place three years after the submarine was christened at Newport News Shipbuilding.

The new fast-attack nuclear submarine added to the U.S. fleet weighs 7,800 tons and is about 115 meters long

Built for a wide range of offensive and surveillance missions, this submarine runs on a nuclear reactor that provides the heat needed to generate steam and keep the vessel moving.

As a key advantage of the SSN 798, the Navy says the ship’s reactor can operate throughout its entire service life without the need to refuel nuclear fuel.

It also highlighted features such as improved stealth - making it harder to detect - and advanced surveillance capabilities, with technology aimed at those areas and enhancements to support special operations.

This vessel is 377 feet long -about 115 meters-, 34 feet wide -10.4 meters- and displaces 7,800 tons

SSN 798: a new submarine for the U.S. fleet

According to the official statement, the SSN 798 is the seventh Virginia-class Block IV submarine, built in partnership by General Dynamics Electric Boat and HII-Newport News Shipbuilding.

It was christened on May 6, 2023, but was only commissioned by the Navy on March 28 of this year, at an official ceremony held in Boston Harbor.

“The Massachusetts is the newest fast-attack submarine and the fifth U.S. Navy ship to bear this name,” officials said.