After completing the process to obtain an American passport, the State Department may determine that the applicant must submit more information in order to move forward.

When that happens, the agency may send letters, emails, and even call by phone to request the necessary information.

“ You must respond to the letter or email within 90 days so we can continue processing your application ,” authorities say.

What to check in the letter or email sent by the State Department

The communication will include the application number, essential for those who need to call with any questions.

The body of the message will specify what additional information must be sent and may include an illustration for visual support.

Authorities say it will also include a date, and the 90 days to respond begin on the day shown in the communication . A QR code may sometimes appear among the elements, with instructions for review.

Until there is a response, the State Department may put the application on hold. Each letter or email will indicate whether the recipient can respond by email or must send physical documents.

Important information for everyone who receives these notices

Travel State will send updates to the email address each applicant provided in the application. If more information is needed, there will be two notices: the first indicating the issue and the second stating that the required information has been received.

This second update, which indicates that the application can move forward without issues, will say “Information Received, In Process Again”.

As detailed, some of the common reasons are:

Applying for a passport while still having a valid one

There is a problem with the most recent passport

Having unpaid child support or overdue federal taxes

Submitting an unacceptable photo

Needing to submit a new U.S. birth certificate

When applying for a minor’s passport, the relevant adult did not appear in person

The documents submitted with a minor’s application cannot prove that the person is actually their parent or legal guardian

Form DS-82 was mailed in, but something is missing to move forward

Another photo ID needs to be submitted

The applicant changed their name and did not provide enough information

Form DS-5513 or DS-5520 must be completed, and more proof of citizenship and identity must be submitted

Those who want to learn more about each of these situations can do so by clicking here.