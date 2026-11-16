Shell color is one of the most visible differences among the eggs sold in supermarkets and stores. While some consumers choose brown eggs because they believe they are more natural or more nutritious, others prefer white eggs for their price or appearance.

But is there really a difference between them? Although their appearance can shape different perceptions, science explains what determines shell color and what factors to keep in mind when buying them.

Why Some Eggs Have White Shells and Others Brown

Shell color depends mainly on the genetics and breed of the hen that lays the egg. It is not related to the animal’s diet and does not, by itself, determine the quality of the product.

According to information published by InfoAlimentos, eggs begin to form with a white shell and, during the formation process, can pick up different pigments. In brown eggs, for example, protoporphyrin is involved; it is deposited in the final stage and gives them that distinctive color.

Breeds that produce white eggs include Leghorn, while Negra INTA, Rubia INTA and Rhode Island Red hens lay brown-shelled eggs.

There are also eggs of other colors, such as blue and green, which result from the presence of different pigments.

Are Brown Eggs More Nutritious Than White Eggs?

Shell color does not determine an egg’s nutritional value. Both white and brown eggs provide high-biological-value protein, fat, vitamins and minerals.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says nutrient levels do not differ significantly between white- and brown-shelled eggs. So choosing one over the other does not mean getting more nutrition.

The belief that brown eggs are healthier is not supported by science. They may look different, but that does not mean they have more protein, vitamins or minerals.