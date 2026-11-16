A judge in Tennessee has extended an order blocking state officials from enforcing new driver’s license restrictions against certain immigrants with federal work permits. The decision requires the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security to continue issuing temporary driver’s licenses to eligible non-U.S. citizens while a legal challenge moves forward.

The ruling protects immigrants who had been unable to obtain or renew their licenses after the state changed its documentation requirements. The temporary order will remain in effect until December 8, when the court is scheduled to consider whether to grant a broader injunction.

Which immigrants can get a driver’s license in Tennessee?

The court order allows non-US citizens with valid Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) to use those permits as proof of their federally authorized presence in the country when applying for a temporary Tennessee driver’s license.

The protection also covers applicants who can present other valid documents issued by the federal government. Among those affected are recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and immigrants with Temporary Protected Status (TPS), provided they meet the state’s other licensing requirements.

The ruling does not automatically grant a driver’s license to everyone covered by the order. Applicants must still satisfy the remaining requirements established by Tennessee law.

Why did Tennessee change its driver’s license requirements?

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security changed its policy in recent weeks, limiting the immigration documents that noncitizens could use to obtain temporary driver’s licenses.

Under the new requirements, applicants were expected to provide a valid foreign passport, an attached visa, and an approved Form I-94 or I-94W. This excluded people who relied on federal work permits and other documents previously accepted by the state.

For years, Tennessee had accepted Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) and other federal records to verify that applicants were authorized to remain in the United States for a specific period. The change left many immigrants unable to renew their licenses, even though they continued to have federal authorization to live and work in the country.

An illustrative image shows a Tennessee driver's license alongside a U.S. passport and a map of the state. Chat GPT | IA

What happens next in the Tennessee driver’s license case?

On November 2, Davidson County Chancellor Russell T. Perkins issued a temporary restraining order preventing the state from rejecting valid work permits and other federal documents as proof of immigration authorization. The November 10 decision extended that protection while the legal proceedings continue.

The state must file its response by November 25, and the plaintiffs can submit additional arguments by December 7. The next court hearing is scheduled for December 8 at 1:30 p.m. in Davidson County, Nashville. The judge will consider whether to grant a temporary injunction while the lawsuit proceeds.