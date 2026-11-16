A valid U.S. passport can cause travel problems if it is damaged. The State Department warns that airlines may deny boarding because of the condition of the document, even if it has not yet expired.

In its official FAQ guide, the agency also says a damaged passport can create difficulties while traveling abroad. To replace it, it says to file an in-person application with Form DS-11.

What is the difference between a damaged passport and normal wear and tear

The State Department distinguishes between damage that requires replacement and normal wear from use . In the latter case, it says a new document is not necessary.

The warning about boarding applies to damaged passports. The page says airlines may prevent passengers from boarding the plane and that problems could also arise when traveling abroad.

What is required to replace it

The guide says the applicant must turn in the damaged passport and a signed statement explaining the condition it is in.

The applicant must also submit Form DS-11, along with supporting documents, a photo and the required fees. These requirements are part of the application for the new passport.

How to prepare the in-person application

The official guide to applying for an adult passport, linked from the FAQ, includes people with damaged passports among those who must complete the process in person.

To prepare the form, the State Department offers a digital tool that lets applicants fill it out and print it. The instructions say to use single-sided paper, since double-sided printouts are not accepted.

The applicant also should not sign the form in advance. The signature must be done when instructed by the agent receiving the application.