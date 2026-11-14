People applying for a U.S. passport must submit a recent photo that meets the requirements set by the State Department. Required conditions include the image dimensions, head size and the background used.

Authorities also warn that unsuitable photos are one of the main reasons passport applications are put on hold. That is why it is important to review the specifications before submitting the paperwork.

What are the allowed passport photo sizes?

According to the State Department, the printed photo must measure 2 x 2 inches, or 51 x 51 millimeters. It must also be in color, taken within the last six months and printed on high-quality photo paper, either matte or glossy.

The image must meet other requirements:

Have good resolution and not be blurry, pixelated, or grainy.

Have a white or off-white background, with no objects, textures, or shadows.

Show the face straight on, with eyes open and mouth closed.

Have even lighting and reproduce skin tones naturally.

Be original, with no filters or digital alterations.

The agency also does not accept scanned photos, photocopies, or images damaged by stains, holes or wrinkles.

How large should the head be in the photo?

The head must take up a certain proportion of the image. According to the official specifications, the distance from the bottom of the chin to the top of the head must be between 1 and 1 3/8 inches, or between 25 and 35 millimeters.

That means the head cannot be taller than 35 millimeters or shorter than 25 millimeters. It must also be centered and fully visible within the frame.

What happens if an unsuitable passport photo is submitted?

The State Department warns that photos that do not meet the requirements are the main reason passport applications are put on hold.

As a result, an incorrect photo can keep the application from moving forward normally. Reasons for rejection include blurry photos, incorrect dimensions, unsuitable backgrounds, shadows on the face, or digital edits.

Why can passport processing be delayed?

One reason processing can be delayed is submitting a photo that does not meet the established standards . The agency must verify that the image allows the applicant to be properly identified and meets the required technical conditions.

Errors that can cause problems include: