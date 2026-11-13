Photos with errors are, according to the State Department, one of the main reasons passport applications are delayed or denied. For that reason, the agency provides examples on its official website showing what the images should look like and what requirements they must meet.

It also warns that if there have been major changes in a person’s physical appearance, such as surgery, injuries, or a significant weight loss or gain, and the person can no longer be recognized in their current passport photo, they must apply for a new one.

What are the seven requirements for a passport photo?

On its official website, the State Department lists the following photo requirements:

Lighting and shadows: The face must be evenly lit and show no shadows. Size and position: The head and shoulders must be centered in the photo, and the person must be positioned several feet from the background. The printed image must measure 2 x 2 inches (51 x 51 mm). The head must measure between 1 and 1 3/8 inches (25 to 35 mm), from the chin to the top. Resolution and quality: The photo must be in color and high resolution and cannot be blurry, grainy, or pixelated. It may be printed on matte or glossy photo paper. It must not have red-eye, damage, or alterations from a digital scan. Digital changes: the original photo must be submitted, with no edits, filters, or any kind of digital alteration. Pose and expression: the person must face the camera, show their full face, and keep their head upright. The eyes must be fully visible, and exaggerated facial expressions should be avoided. Clothing, hats, and glasses: Glasses, hats, and face masks must be removed, unless there are properly documented medical or religious reasons. In those cases, the supporting documentation must be provided and the face must remain fully visible. Uniforms, camouflage clothing, headsets, and hands-free devices are also not allowed. Jewelry and facial piercings are allowed as long as they do not cover the face. Background: it must be white or off-white, plain, and free of shadows, textures, objects, or lines.

When can a passport application be rejected because of the photo?

The State Department may delay the application or reject it if the photo does not meet official requirements. Among the most common reasons are submitting a blurry, pixelated, dark photo or one with shadows, among other errors.

Where does the State Department recommend getting passport photos taken?

The State Department recommends three options for getting a valid photo for a U.S. passport: go to an authorized acceptance facility that offers photo service, use a commercial photo studio for documents, or ask a family member or friend to take the picture.

The agency clarifies that authorized facilities and photo service providers may charge different fees. That’s why, before submitting the application, it’s important to make sure the image meets the dimensions and conditions required by U.S. authorities.

What applications require a new passport photo?

The photo is required both when applying for a U.S. passport for the first time and when renewing one.

In both cases, the image must meet State Department requirements and must have been taken within the past six months.