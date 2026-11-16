A large debt to the U.S. government can cost you your passport. By law, when a taxpayer racks up what is considered a “seriously delinquent tax debt”, the IRS certifies it to the State Department, which can then deny a new passport application or renewal, and even revoke an existing one. For 2026, that amount is more than $66,000.

What is the amount in 2026

The threshold for 2026 is a federal tax debt that is unpaid, legally enforceable, and exceeds $66,000. That figure includes the taxes owed plus penalties and interest accrued, and it is adjusted each year for inflation (in 2025, for example, it was $64,000). In other words, it is not a fixed amount: it goes up each year.

What is a “seriously delinquent tax debt”

The law does not punish simply owing $66,000, but rather having a debt that has already gone through collection steps. For the IRS to certify it as “seriously delinquent,” in addition to exceeding the amount, one of these conditions must apply:

The IRS has filed a Notice of Federal Tax Lien, and all administrative remedies to challenge it have been exhausted or expired, or the IRS has issued a levy to collect the debt.

In other words, these are taxpayers who have been carrying the debt, who received notices, and who did not resolve it or challenge it in time. It is not someone who has only just fallen behind.

What happens to the passport

Once the IRS certifies the debt, the State Department steps in and, as a rule, stops issuing passports to that person. Specifically, it can:

Deny an application for a new passport or a renewal.

Revoke a passport the person already has (the IRS reviews this case by case and sends a warning letter first).

There is one exception for people abroad: the State Department can issue them a limited-validity passport just to return to the United States.

The CP508C notice and the 90-day window

When the IRS certifies the debt to the State Department, it sends the taxpayer the CP508C notice to their last known address. And there is a window to respond: if the person applies for or renews a passport, the State Department does not reject the application right away, but keeps it open for 90 days from the date of the letter it sends.

That period is meant to resolve the situation, pay the debt, or arrange a payment plan; if nothing is done during those 90 days, the application is denied and closed, and a new one must be filed.