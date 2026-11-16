The U.S. State Department explains on its official website which documents adults must submit with Form DS-11 if they want to apply for their U.S. passport for the first time.

Among the required steps is presenting a physical identification included on the official list of acceptable documents. Without this document, the application cannot move forward.

The IDs required to apply for an adult passport

According to the State Department, anyone seeking this document must present a photo ID, such as a driver’s license, when applying. However, if they do not have this document, there are alternative options.

It is important to note that authorities do not accept digital IDs for the application, so it will be essential to present one of the valid options in physical form.

“Some states have digital IDs, mobile driver’s licenses or mobile IDs. We cannot accept these digital IDs when you apply for your U.S. passport. You must give us a physical photo ID and a photocopy of the ID,” authorities say.

Official list of acceptable IDs

Authorities provide two lists. The first lists all IDs considered primary; if you have any of them, you only need to present one. The other details secondary IDs, which is the option for those who cannot present any of the primary ones. In that case, two are required.

Official list 1 (primary IDs)

Passport book or card (for example, for applicants using Form DS-11 because they have a passport more than 15 years old)

Valid photo driver’s license (enhanced licenses are acceptable)

Certificate of naturalization

Certificate of citizenship

Government employee ID

U.S. military ID or military dependent ID

Valid foreign passport

Trusted Traveler cards

Enhanced tribal cards and tribal photo IDs

A green card and a Mexican consular ID are also on the list, but they are not used to apply for an adult passport. Instead, they are used by parents accompanying their children to apply and who need a valid ID.

List 2 (secondary IDs)

In these cases, two of the following options must be presented when applying:

Valid driver’s license (enhanced licenses are acceptable) issued by another state

Learner’s permit or temporary driver’s permit without a photo

Valid non-driver ID from the same state, but without a photo

Non-driver ID issued by another state

Temporary driver’s license without a photo

Social Security card

Voter registration card

Employee ID

Student ID

School yearbook with identifiable photo

Selective Service card (draft registration)

Medicare card or any other health card

Expired driver’s license

Form DS-71 (for identification witnesses)

Copies of any of these IDs must be on plain white paper and size 8.5″ x 1.1″.