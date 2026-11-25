The U.S. State Department (DOS) maintains a restriction that bars certain foreign nationals from traveling without a U.S. visa if they visited Cuba on or after Jan. 12, 2021.

The rule affects citizens of countries in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), who must apply for a visitor visa to enter the United States.

The measure is tied to the U.S. government’s decision to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Who cannot travel to the United States without a visa if they visited Cuba?

The restriction applies to citizens of countries that participate in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) and that have been in Cuba since Jan. 12, 2021.

The affected nationalities include citizens of Chile, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and other countries eligible for this benefit. It also includes foreign nationals who hold dual nationality from a VWP participating country and Cuba, regardless of whether they have traveled to the island.

The State Department says that, except in very limited cases, these people cannot use the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) to enter the United States .

What happens if I already have an approved ESTA and traveled to Cuba?

Having a valid ESTA authorization does not guarantee that a traveler can keep using it. Under the official rules, if U.S. authorities determine that a person visited Cuba after Jan. 12, 2021, or has Cuban dual nationality and nationality from a participating country, they can revoke the authorization.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recommends checking ESTA status before making travel plans or buying tickets.

What should foreigners do if they can no longer travel with ESTA?

Failing to meet the Visa Waiver Program requirements does not mean a person is barred from entering the U.S. The DOS says those who are excluded can apply for a nonimmigrant visa at a U.S. embassy or consulate.

For tourist trips or family visits, one option is a B-2 visitor visa or the combined B-1/B-2 category, depending on the purpose of the trip. The process requires submitting the appropriate application and meeting consular requirements. Approval is not guaranteed.