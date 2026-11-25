The Social Security Administration is warning beneficiaries about scammers who impersonate government employees to steal money and personal information. These criminals contact people by phone, email, or text message and use threats to make them believe their Social Security benefits are in danger.

According to the agency’s November warning, fraudsters may claim that beneficiaries will lose their payments or that their Social Security number will be suspended unless they make an immediate payment. The SSA emphasized that these threats are common tactics used to pressure victims into sending money.

How do scammers impersonate Social Security employees?

Scammers may use fake caller ID information to make their calls appear to come from a government agency. They can also use the names of real SSA employees, fake identification badges, and official-looking documents to make their stories seem credible.

The agency warns beneficiaries to be suspicious of anyone who:

Threatens to suspend Social Security benefits or a Social Security number.

Demands immediate payment to resolve an alleged problem.

Requests gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or payments through money-transfer applications.

Asks for personal or financial information under pressure.

Social Security urges beneficiaries to watch out for fraudulent calls demanding immediate payments to avoid losing their benefits. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

How can Social Security beneficiaries protect their money?

The SSA reminds the public that it will never threaten people with arrest or legal action, demand immediate payment, or require gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers. Government employees also do not ask people to keep these transactions secret.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call should hang up without sharing personal information or sending money. Beneficiaries can report suspected scams to the Social Security Office of the Inspector General through its official website.

The agency also recommends contacting Social Security directly through its official channels if someone has doubts about whether a communication is legitimate.