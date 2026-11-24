Green Card holders can lose the right to re-enter the United States if they stay outside the country too long without meeting immigration requirements.

The rule matters for people traveling for vacation, work or family reasons who need to spend long periods in another country. Even though a permanent resident card allows someone to enter and leave the U.S., that does not mean they can live abroad indefinitely without consequences .

How long can a Green Card holder stay outside the United States?

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), lawful permanent residents may travel abroad multiple times, but they must not intend to remain outside U.S. territory for a year or more without first applying for special permission.

“If you are a lawful permanent resident (green card holder), you may leave the United States and return multiple times, as long as you do not intend to remain outside the United States for a year or more,” the agency says.

It is important to pay attention to the deadlines and also meet the conditions for maintaining permanent residency.

What happens if a permanent resident stays outside the country for more than a year?

If someone needs to stay outside the United States for a year or more, they must apply for a reentry permit before leaving U.S. territory.

This document is filed with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) using Form I-131. It allows the person to seek admission upon return without having to arrange for a returning resident visa at a U.S. embassy or consulate.

According to CBP, these permits generally have a two-year validity from the date of issuance. However, staying outside the country after it expires can lead to denial of entry .

What document does a Green Card holder need to return to the United States?

Permanent residents who stayed outside the United States for less than a year must present their Green Card (Form I-551) or a returning resident visa to re-enter.

CBP also recommends traveling with a valid passport, although it says it is not required to present one to meet this specific requirement.