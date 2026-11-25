Those who receive a Permanent Resident Card, also known as a Green Card, are allowed to live and work legally in the United States indefinitely as long as they meet the conditions imposed by the State Department to keep the benefit.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) lays out several ways a person can lose status, including through voluntary abandonment of residence, even when the holder did not file a formal renunciation.

Why can Permanent Resident Card holders lose status if they declare themselves “nonimmigrant”?

Green Card holders can lose permanent residence by declaring themselves “nonimmigrant” (nonresident alien) when filing taxes with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

According to IRS Publication 519, permanent residents are subject to the tax obligations of resident aliens and must report their income under those rules, since otherwise they may be considered to have abandoned their status.

In what other cases can immigration status be considered abandoned?

On its official website, USCIS outlines several circumstances that may indicate a permanent resident no longer intends to keep a home in the United States:

Move permanently to another country: relocate your primary residence abroad with the intention of giving up your U.S. home.

Stay outside the country too long: prolonged absences, especially those lasting more than a year, can make it difficult to show that you have kept permanent residence.

Take frequent trips abroad and maintain weak ties to the United States: spending long periods overseas and keeping few work, family or financial ties to the country may be considered when evaluating a possible abandonment.

Fail to file the required tax returns: not meeting the obligation to file as a resident can put immigration status at risk.

How can this error be corrected to avoid losing immigration status?

If a permanent resident filed a tax return under the wrong tax status, they may be able to correct it by filing the IRS Form 1040-X, used to amend prior tax returns.

This form lets taxpayers change information reported on Forms 1040, 1040-SR and 1040-NR, including the latter, which is for nonresident aliens. According to the IRS, it can be filed electronically through tax preparation software or on paper.

In addition, to support the intent to keep permanent residence, a person may:

Gather documents that prove residence: keep lease agreements, deeds, bills and employment records that show ties to the United States.

Explain prolonged absences: collect documentation on the reasons for the trips and the circumstances that prevented an earlier return.

Seek immigration and tax advice: consult with specialists to determine whether the return should be corrected and how to respond to authorities.

What does it mean to lose legal permanent resident status in the United States?

Losing legal permanent resident status means no longer having the immigration authorization that allows a person to live and work indefinitely in the United States.

According to the IRS, this can happen when the government issues a final administrative or court order withdrawing resident status, or when it is formally determined that the person voluntarily abandoned their immigration status.