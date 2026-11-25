Airbus took another step in developing its A350F cargo plane by completing its first test flight on Sept. 29, 2026. The aircraft took off from Toulouse, France, in a milestone that marked the start of its test campaign before it can win the certification needed for commercial service.

The model is part of the A350 family and was designed to carry freight on long-haul international routes. Its main features include the ability to transport oversized cargo, a structure made with advanced materials and Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.

According to Airbus, the new freighter will be able to carry up to 111 tons and travel as far as 8,700 kilometers. It will also include a large main cargo door to make it easier to load bulky freight, including aircraft engines.

How the Airbus A350F’s first test flight went and what its features are

The A350F’s first prototype, identified as MSN 700, stayed in the air for 4 hours and 10 minutes. During that time, it reached an altitude of 25,000 feet and an indicated airspeed of 340 knots, while the crew evaluated its performance and the operation of its main systems.

The test was carried out by a five-person Airbus team, including test pilots and flight engineers. One of the main goals was to check the aircraft’s aerodynamic characteristics and compare its real-world performance with the predictive models used during development and simulation.

As for its dimensions, the A350F is 70.8 meters long, has a wingspan of 64.75 meters and stands 17.08 meters tall. Airbus said the aircraft can carry a maximum payload of 111 tons and fly up to 8,700 kilometers nonstop.

What kinds of cargo can Airbus’s new freighter carry

The A350F was designed to meet a range of air freight needs, including general cargo, express shipments and special goods, as well as heavy items or cargo larger than usual.

Among the items it will be able to carry are aircraft engines, oversized pallets and standardized containers used by logistics companies. Airbus also plans to transport live animals and goods that require specific storage conditions.

When the Airbus A350F will enter service and what remains before its commercial launch

Although it has already completed its first flight, the A350F still must undergo a series of tests before receiving type certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). That approval is required for the model to begin commercial operations.

Once the evaluations are complete and certification is granted, the manufacturer can move forward with the first deliveries to the airlines that placed orders. At the end of August 2026, Airbus had logged 115 orders for the A350F from 14 named customers.