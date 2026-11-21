Russia is moving ahead with the construction of a new military base in the Republic of Karelia, near the border with Finland, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The project calls for more than 50 buildings and facilities and will house up to 6,000 soldiers, according to estimates by specialists who analyzed the complex’s features.

The work is taking place in Novaya Vilga, a village near Petrozavodsk, and began with clearing work in November 2025.

The construction is part of Russia’s push to strengthen its military infrastructure in the country’s northwest, a region that became more strategically important after Finland joined NATO in April 2023.

Russia builds a new military base in Karelia, near the Finnish border

Russia is moving ahead with the construction of a new military complex in the country’s northeast, near the city of Petrozavodsk. The first clearing work on the site was detected in November 2025, while earthmoving began during the winter of 2025-2026. By the spring of that year, satellite images were already showing progress on the first barracks.

The project came into public view in June 2026, when Russian Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Fradkov inspected the work meant to house units of a military formation created within the Leningrad Military District. During his visit, Fradkov was briefed on the pace of the work and the infrastructure being built from the ground up.

This is what the Russian military base will look like, with more than 50 buildings and room for up to 6,000 troops

According to information released by Russia’s Defense Ministry, the complex will include more than 50 different facilities, among them barracks, housing for military personnel, dining halls, residential buildings, offices to ensure the day-to-day operation of the units stationed there, sports areas, and areas for parking military vehicles. Construction is being handled by the Defense Ministry’s military works complex and is part of a national program to develop infrastructure at military garrisons across the country.

As for its capacity, estimates by Finnish military specialist Marko Eklund, based on analysis of satellite images and project documents, indicate that the future garrison could house up to 6,000 soldiers. Images reviewed in June 2026 also showed several three- and four-story barracks buildings under construction, along with spaces intended to organize the military facilities.

Russia strengthens its military presence near NATO

The construction is taking place in a strategic area in northwest Russia, about 175 kilometers from the border with Finland, which has been part of NATO since April 2023. Moscow is seeking to build infrastructure to house and support its military units in Karelia, and the Russian deputy defense minister himself said the government is carrying out a program to build garrisons in different regions and considers it a priority to deploy infrastructure for its units in this republic.

The new installation will provide barracks, housing, and support spaces for personnel. Its development represents a boost to Russia’s logistical and military capabilities in an area near Finland, although it has not yet been confirmed when it will be finished or when it will receive all of the troops planned.