The State Department explains on its official website the required format in which a birth certificate must be submitted to prove U.S. citizenship.

Failing to meet this requirement will result in the application being rejected. The same applies to any other document used for this purpose or photo ID submitted.

The United States will reject passport applications one by one when birth certificates are submitted that do not meet this requirement

The U.S. birth certificate is one of the alternatives accepted by authorities to verify U.S. citizenship when completing the application.

It is essential that anyone submitting this proof or any other document for this purpose always do so in physical form. Otherwise, the application will not be processed.

“We do not accept digital evidence of U.S. citizenship, such as a mobile or electronic birth certificate. You must submit physical proof of U.S. citizenship,” authorities say.

Likewise, a photo ID must also be submitted in physical form.

Who must submit a birth certificate or other proof of citizenship in physical form

This step is mandatory for everyone who applies for a passport with Form DS-11, that is:

First-time applicants

People whose passport was stolen or who lost it

U.S. citizens who applied for their last passport more than 15 years ago

Those who had a passport issued before age 16

All the documents needed to process a U.S. passport

According to what authorities detailed, those applying for a U.S. passport with a DS-11 will have to pay the fees and submit:

Unsigned DS-11 form

Physical proof of citizenship (such as a birth certificate)

A photo ID

Photocopies of the proof of citizenship and the ID

An acceptable photo

It is important to note that applications may be put on hold for those who owe more than $2,500 in child support or for those with IRS debts certified as seriously delinquent.