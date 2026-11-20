Applying for or renewing a U.S. passport requires meeting a series of conditions set by the State Department. Among the required information adults must include in the application is their Social Security number (SSN), a requirement that can determine whether the document is ultimately approved or rejected.

Federal rules allow authorities to deny an application when the applicant does not provide the assigned number or gives incorrect information in certain circumstances. The rule applies both to those applying for a passport for the first time and those seeking to renew one.

However, there are exceptions for people who were never issued a Social Security number. In these cases, the government provides an alternative that allows the application to be completed without that information, as long as a signed statement is submitted attesting to the situation.

Why adult passport applications can be rejected for not providing a Social Security number

The U.S. State Department requires passport applicants to provide their Social Security number (SSN), if one has been assigned to them. Leaving that information out can cause processing delays or lead to denial of the application. The requirement applies both to first-time applicants and to those renewing a passport.

The rule is backed by federal law 22 U.S.C § 2714a(f), which authorizes the secretary of state to deny an application when the applicant does not include the Social Security number assigned to them or intentionally, negligently or recklessly provides an incorrect or invalid one.

What official form applicants must complete and where they must provide the number

Adults applying for a passport for the first time or who do not qualify to renew by mail must complete Form DS-11. Those who qualify to renew by mail use Form DS-82. In both cases, the Social Security number is part of the information required by the State Department.

The agency uses that information to verify the applicant’s identity and process the issuance of the document. In the DS-11 instructions, the department explicitly warns that failing to provide the number can cause significant delays or lead to passport denial.

What federal law says and who is exempt from providing the number

In addition to the possibility of passport denial, Section 6039E of the Internal Revenue Code (26 U.S.C. § 6039E) sets a $500 penalty for those who do not provide the required Social Security information. The penalty is imposed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), according to the State Department’s own official FAQs.

The exception applies to people who were never issued a Social Security number. In those cases, they must attach a signed and dated statement to the application, under penalty of perjury, saying the SSA never assigned them one, an option expressly provided by the State Department.